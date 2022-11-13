Craig Hutain, Gifted Warbird Pilot

We at Flight Journal were saddened to hear the news about Craig Hutain, who lost his life in the Wings Over Dallas airshow crash. A pilot for “Tora, Tora, Tora!” air shows, Hutain was an icon in the WW II warbird community and had more than 34,000 flight hours in over 100 aircraft types. Hutain had recently flown a P-39 in Bud Anderson’s “Old Crow” markings for air-to-air photos and a reunion flight to honor Col. Anderson at EAA Airventure. Flight Journal‘s article on this special celebration had just gone to press when the Dallas accident occurred.

John Cyrier, who worked with Hutain on the “Old Crow” flight, said, “Craig and talked about how special it was to be with Bud Anderson and fly the P-39 in his honor. Craig was very generous of his time and experiences to pass along to others like me in the warbird community.” Our thoughts are with Craig’s family and friends.

