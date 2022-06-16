Sound Off Films proudly announces the digital streaming availability of the remarkable new documentary, INTO FLIGHT ONCE MORE. A unique and moving tribute to one of the world’s most historic events, the picturesque and patriotic new documentary follows the D-Day Squadron, made up of 15 dedicated groups of pilots, mechanics, history buffs and veterans from not only World War II but also more recent wars, who devoted themselves to locating and restoring vintage DC-3 planes in order to recreate their heroic wartime flights on the 75th Anniversary of D-Day. Directed and produced by Emmy nominee Adrienne Hall in her feature documentary directorial debut and narrated by Academy Award nominee and veterans’ advocate Gary Sinise, INTO FLIGHT ONCE MORE flies to wide digital streaming availability on the wings of a screening at the D-Day Celebration at the Air Force Museum on June 4th where it received a standing ovation from the audience of military veterans and their families and sold-out screenings at film festivals around the country. The film is now available on all major retail streaming platforms.