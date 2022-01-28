If you’ve ever wondered about the inner workings of a warbird, this is must-see TV! Take an in-depth look inside a WW II P-51D fighter with Jake O’Neal, owner and CEO of Animagraffs. From prop to tail, you’ll see the inner workings of one of the most historic fighters in amazing 3D graphics. If you like warbirds, trust us: this is definitely worth the watch!
Inner Workings of a P-51D
