Hudson Valley Honor Flight “Mission 19” Bringing 84 Veterans to Washington, D.C.

Hudson Valley Honor Flight (HVHF) is a local nonprofit based in Walden, NY which honors Hudson Valley area veterans for all their sacrifices by bringing them to Washington, D.C. to visit their respective war memorials at no cost to them. HVHF is also the local hub of the National Honor Flight Network, which has more than 100 independent non-profit “hubs” nationwide.

On April 14, Flight Mission 19 will depart Stewart International Airport in Newburgh taking veterans on an all-expense paid trip to visit the nation’s war memorials on the daylong trip. It is scheduled to return around 7:45 p.m. that same day.

On board this Honor Flight will be 21 World War II veterans, 61 Korean War veterans and 2 Vietnam veterans. Among them are two sets of brothers, two merchant marines, female marine sergeant Betty Jurgens of Cornwall and 100-year-old Ed Otterstedt of Chester. In addition, this flight contains our largest group yet from Dutchess County – 27 veterans. Each veteran is accompanied by a volunteer personal “guardian” who is responsible for ensuring that the veteran’s trip is a memorable one.

“We are proud that our community now knows – if it’s springtime in the Hudson Valley, it’s time for Honor Flight! It’s time to once again Honor our Veterans. April 14th is going to be another great day for these revered men and women who served our nation with such distinction,” said Chairman Frank Kimler. “It’s an honor for us, and those who support Hudson Valley Honor Flight, to give them this gift of seeing the war memorials that honor their service. Even though we are gathering a little earlier, we hope the community comes out just as before to send off these American heroes. We promise it’s an experience you and your families will not forget.”

ShopRite Supermarkets was there for our first flight, and six years later they are still our major sponsor. “We are so grateful for the generosity and support we receive from ShopRite, which allows us to continue to honor our communities’ veterans”, said Executive Director Jennifer DeFrancesco.

HVHF is currently seeking sponsorship for future missions, as there are many worthy and eligible veterans and HVHF wants to continue honoring them. To learn more, call 845-391-0076 or visit: http://hvhonorflight.com.