Grumman Wildcat: Free Online Artwork

William Wylam was the past master of the detailed three-view drawing. For nearly forty years, he produced amazing pieces of artwork, many of them for Model Airplane News, Flight Journal’s sister publication. Some of them go back to the 1930s. The detail, accuracy, and clarity are awe-inspiring. This time around, we’re posting his drawing of the Grumman F4F Wildcat, and the detail explained—both inside and outside of the aircraft—is staggering.
Download it here.
I could not get the Grumman Wildcat drawings to open to then be able to download. All the others opened just fine. Also I wanted to download the picture of the BF 109-E that was shown as available for download in the February 2017 issue on page 11. I could not find it on your website. Thank you.
Roger Rothwell
