Friday Fighter, P-40 Warhawk

Perhaps the most famous fighter to come from World War Two, the Curtiss P-40 Warhawk developed from the P-36 Hawk, via the P-37. Many variants were built, some in large numbers, under names including the Hawk, Tomahawk and Kittyhawk.

The first Curtiss P-40 Warhawk was a P-36 running with a supercharged Allison engine. The blend was successful, and a great plane was born. The Curtiss P-40 Warhawk performed well in the Pacific, Alaska, Africa, and Russia. Its strong construction, heavy firepower, and ability to dive enabled it to compete with enemy fighters.