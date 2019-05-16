International Helicopter 900x250
Free: Original Drawing of Sikorsky “Le Grand”

Flight Journal
When 23-year-old Igor Sikorsky proposed building the world’s biggest airplane and the first four-engine airplane, he was laughed at. However, in 1913, he proved his detractors all wrong, and had taken his first step toward becoming an aviation icon. The drawing we are offering is directly from the Sikorsky Archives and was initialed by Igor himself.
