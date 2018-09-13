Free Drawing: FW-190A

Flight Journal readers are the winners when it comes to stuff being lost in our attic. Until John Dibbs offered us his fantastic photos of the Flying Heritage Collection’s one-of-a-kind, original flying FW-190A we’d never poked around in our archives to see what we had in the way of Focke-Wulf drawings. And you won’t believe what we stumbled across: an absolutely pristine, amazingly well detailed FOUR-view drawing of the Bucher Bird by Bjorn Kralstrom.
