Flying the B-47

Flight Journal
Featured News, From the Magazine
Comments
Flying the B-47

For many, the B-47 Stratojet was the most impressive aircraft of the day. It was the Air Force’s first jet powered bomber and it took replaced the propeller and jet driven B-36 Peacemaker. For this article, the multi-faceted Walt Boyne, known as a familiar face on many TV aviation documentaries as the former Director of the National Air and Space Museum, steps back into his former career as a USAF pilot. He takes us on board the B-47 and gives us a pilot’s eye view of America’s first operational nuclear jet bomber.

Read it now

Updated: June 11, 2020 — 12:45 PM
Flight Journal Bookshelf 275x125 v2



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Air Age Media © 2020
WordPress Image Lightbox Plugin