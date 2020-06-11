Flying the B-47

For many, the B-47 Stratojet was the most impressive aircraft of the day. It was the Air Force’s first jet powered bomber and it took replaced the propeller and jet driven B-36 Peacemaker. For this article, the multi-faceted Walt Boyne, known as a familiar face on many TV aviation documentaries as the former Director of the National Air and Space Museum, steps back into his former career as a USAF pilot. He takes us on board the B-47 and gives us a pilot’s eye view of America’s first operational nuclear jet bomber.