The Fall of the Luftwaffe in Colour: Battle of Britain, 1940

Meticulously researched by Clive Ellis over the course of 20 years, this color rendition of the Luftwaffe’s Eagles in defeat accurately portrays the stark reality of the desperate days in 1940 when Britain stood alone. Using an extraordinary combination of stunning colorized images and extensively researched text, this book gives a new and different perspective on the battle between ‘the few’ and Hitler’s vaunted Luftwaffe. It contains some 200 photographs of downed enemy aircraft, painstakingly colorized today, showing the rare spectacle of new color from the Battle of Britain period. Available at Amazon.