F-82B Twin Mustang – Free Wallpaper

Each time we produce an issue of Flight Journal, we go through literally hundreds and hundreds of photos, but only about one out of 20 ends up gracing one of the pages. The net result is that we have an awful lot of photos that didn’t quite fit the layout, but they are great photos, nonetheless. One of those, a Korean era F-82B Twin Mustang is available as a screen saver. The F-82 Twin Mustang, while appearing a little odd is actually a good airplane for the purpose. Having two pilots on board and the extra fuel in the center section allowed it to fly long duration missions as a night fighter. It missed WW II but made up for that by scoring the first aerial victory in Korea. Enjoy!

1028×768

1366×768