Event News! EAA Spirit of Aviation Week

Mark your calendars! From July 21 to 25, EAA will showcase the entire spectrum of flight virtually during its Spirit of Aviation Week. With online forums and workshops, exclusive interviews with aviation legends, “learn to fly” discussions and much more, the Spirit of Aviation Week is something every airplane enthusiast can look forward to.
“Nothing can replace the Oshkosh experience in-person during AirVenture week, as that event personifies the common passion we have for flight, in all its wonderful ways,” said Jack Pelton, EAA’s CEO and board chairman. “As unfortunate as it was that the cancellation of AirVenture 2020 took away that personal experience, countless people and groups have stepped forward to ask what they could do to virtually create something from Oshkosh that brings us together as aviators and aviation enthusiasts. We’re going to incorporate as many of them as possible during a full five-day event.”
Each day will offer 24 hours of streamed content from all of EAA’s divisions, including Vintage, Warbird, Homebuilts, Aerobatics, and Ultralights, and outside organizations like the FAA and NASA. On-demand video will highlight special interest areas, from airshows performances to pilot proficiency.
“The people of EAA make The Spirit of Aviation and that’s what we’re celebrating these five days,” Pelton added. “All we’re missing are tents and campfire aroma, but perhaps that’s something you and your EAA chapter can add wherever you are with your local aviation family.”
Stay tuned for more updates, and we’ll see you there!