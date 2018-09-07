On This Day in Aviation History

1893 – Birth of Garfield Finlay, Australian World War I flying ace.

1931 – Lowell R. Bayles flying the Granville Gee Bee Model Z “City of Springfield,” wins the Thompson Trophy in Cleveland, Ohio, at an average speed of 236.24 mph.

1940 – First flight of the Blohm & Voss BV 222, a large, six-engined German flying boat.

1941 – Hawker Hurricane Mk.Is (shown) of Royal Air Force No. 81 and No. 134 squadrons fly off HMS Argus to land on a Soviet airfield at Vaenga, near Murmansk, to help re-enforce local fighter defenses.

1990 – Death of Earle Everard “Pat” Partridge, U.S. Air Force pilot, movie stunt pilot (“Wings”) and high-ranking officer during and post-World War II.

2010 – Alrosa Mirny Air Enterprise Flight 514, a Tupolev Tu-154M, suffers a complete electrical failure in flight. A successful emergency landing is made at Izhma Airport, Russia, but the aircraft overruns the runway. All 81 passengers and crew escape uninjured.