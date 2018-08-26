Flight Journal Bookshelf 900x250
On This Day in Aviation History

Flight Journal
Civilian, Featured News, Military
Comments
1883 – Birth of Otto Splitgerber, German World War I flying ace.

1937 – Majorca-based Italian aircraft bomb a British merchant ship off Barcelona, Spain.

1958 – Death of Gilbert Ware Murlis Green, British World War I flying ace who served on many theaters, commanded two of the original night fighter squadrons and shot down the first German airplane at night over Britain.

1969 – First flight of the Fairchild Swearingen Metroliner, a 19-seat, pressurized, twin-turboprop airliner.

2004 – Boeing delivers the 500th AH-64D Apache Longbow multirole combat helicopter.

2007 – An overloaded Antonov An-32, owned by Agefreco Air and operated by Great Lakes Business Co., crashes In Kongolo, Tanganyika District, Democratic Republic of Congo, killing 13 of 15.

Updated: May 1, 2018 — 2:18 PM
