On This Day in Aviation History

1883 – Birth of Otto Splitgerber, German World War I flying ace.

1937 – Majorca-based Italian aircraft bomb a British merchant ship off Barcelona, Spain.

1958 – Death of Gilbert Ware Murlis Green, British World War I flying ace who served on many theaters, commanded two of the original night fighter squadrons and shot down the first German airplane at night over Britain.

1969 – First flight of the Fairchild Swearingen Metroliner, a 19-seat, pressurized, twin-turboprop airliner.

2004 – Boeing delivers the 500th AH-64D Apache Longbow multirole combat helicopter.

2007 – An overloaded Antonov An-32, owned by Agefreco Air and operated by Great Lakes Business Co., crashes In Kongolo, Tanganyika District, Democratic Republic of Congo, killing 13 of 15.