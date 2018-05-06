On This Day in Aviation History

1918 – Death of Jean Chaput, French World War I fighter ace, killed in action in his SPAD S.XIII.

1926 – Flying a Blackburn Dart, Royal Navy Flight Lt. Gerald Boyce makes the first night deck landing in history, landing aboard the British aircraft carrier HMS Furious off the south coast of England.

1944 – First flight of the Mitsubishi A7 M1 Reppu (shown), a Japanese carrier-based fighter designed to succeed the Imperial Japanese Navy’s A6M Zero.

1946 – Birth of Patrick Pierre Roger Baudry, French Air Force pilot and CNES astronaut.

1951 – A Convair B-36D Peacemaker of the U.S. Air Force 7th Bomb Wing crashes while landing at Kirtland AFB, N.M., in high winds; 23 of the crew of 25 perish.

2012 – An American unmanned aerial vehicle strike in eastern Yemen kills Fahd al-Quso, the al-Qaeda leader in Yemen, wanted in connection with the 2000 bomb attack on the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Cole.