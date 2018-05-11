On This Day in Aviation History

1875 – Birth of Harriet Quimby, early American aviator and movie screenwriter. She is the first woman to gain a pilot’s license in the U.S. and the first woman to fly across the English Channel.

1936 – First flight of the Bristol Type 138 High Altitude Monoplane, a British research aircraft.

1996 – ValuJet Flight 592, a McDonnell Douglas DC-9, crashes in the Everglades near Miami, due to a fire in its cargo hold. All 110 people aboard are killed.

1997 – Continental Airlines Flight 1760, a Boeing 737-524 with 54 people aboard, attempts to land through low clouds at Corpus Christi (Texas) International Airport. Instead, it arrives at Cabaniss Field, a part of Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, more than five miles away.

2007 – After 50 years of service, the English Electric Canberra (Royal Air Force B2s shown), a British medium bomber jet, is finally retired.

2010 – Death of Walker Melville “Bud” Mahurin, American World War II and Korean War fighter ace. He is the only U.S. Air Force pilot to score in both the European and Pacific Theaters as well as the Korean War.