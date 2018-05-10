On This Day in Aviation History

1899 – Birth of Zeus Soucek, U.S. Navy aviator and record setter.

1915 – Curtiss Aviation School commences operation from Toronto Island using Curtiss Model F flying boats.

1933 – Death of Robert Heibert, German World War I flying ace.

1945 – The sixth Japanese kamikaze attack off Okinawa, which includes 150 aircraft, begins. They damage two destroyers and the aircraft carrier USS Bunker Hill, which suffers 353 killed, 43 missing, and 264 wounded. One of the most heavily damaged aircraft carriers to survive the war, Bunker Hill is out of service for the rest of World War II.

1972 – First flight of the Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II (shown), an American single-seat, twin-engine aircraft designed for close air support.

2012 – The women‘s international record-holder for number of flight hours logged as a pilot in a lifetime, Evelyn Bryan Johnson, dies at the age of 102. Between her first solo flight in 1944 and her retirement from flying in the mid-1990s, she logged 57,635 hours (about 6½ years) in the air, flying about 5,500,000 miles.