On This Day in Aviation History

1918 – Death of Edgar Taylor, American World War I flying ace, killed by ground fire in his Sopwith Dolphin.

1932 – Amelia Earhart takes off with her Lockheed Vega 5B from Los Angeles to Newark, N.J., for a non-stop flight across the U.S.

1944 – The third airstrike of Operation Goodwood and the most successful Goodwood raid takes place when Fairey Barracudas (Mk.II shown) attack the German battleship Tirpitz. She is struck with a 500-pound bomb and a 1,600-pound bomb; the latter penetrates the armored deck and could have caused extensive damage or sunk the ship, but fails to explode.

1960 – Birth of Steven Wayne Lindsey, U.S. Air Force test pilot and NASA astronaut.

1965 – A U.S. Marine Corps Lockheed KC-130F Hercules veers off the runway on take-off from Kai Tak Airport, Hong Kong, hitting a seawall. The transport crashes into the sea, killing 59 of 71 aboard.

1983 – A Canadair Challenger 601 arrives at London from Calgary, setting a world distance record for a business jet at 4,364.2 miles.