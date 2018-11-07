Flight Journal Bookshelf 900x250
Log In

Lost your password?

On this Day in Aviation History

Debra Cleghorn
Featured News, Video Posts
Comments
On this Day in Aviation History

On November 7, 1945, the Gloster Meteor set a speed record of 606.26 miles per hour — the first world speed record with a jet aircraft. Wing Commander Hugh Joseph Wilson, AFC and Two Bars, Royal Air Force, Commandant of the Empire Test Pilots’ School at RAF Cranfield, flew the 8 mile straightaway at an altitude of just 250 feet. The course was 8 miles from the Herne Bay Pier to Reculver Point, along the south coast of the Thames Estuary. This was a new Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI) record for speed over a 3 kilometer course.

 

Updated: May 1, 2018 — 2:15 PM
Flight Journal Bookshelf 600x120
Flight Journal 20-20 600x120



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Air Age Media © 2018
WordPress Image Lightbox Plugin