On this Day in Aviation History

On November 7, 1945, the Gloster Meteor set a speed record of 606.26 miles per hour — the first world speed record with a jet aircraft. Wing Commander Hugh Joseph Wilson, AFC and Two Bars, Royal Air Force, Commandant of the Empire Test Pilots’ School at RAF Cranfield, flew the 8 mile straightaway at an altitude of just 250 feet. The course was 8 miles from the Herne Bay Pier to Reculver Point, along the south coast of the Thames Estuary. This was a new Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI) record for speed over a 3 kilometer course.