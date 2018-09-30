On This Day in Aviation History

1918 – Death of Cecil Vernon Gardner, British World War I flying ace, from wounds received in actions three days before.

1932 – The only RWD-7, a Polish high-wing, single-engine sports plane, is flown by its designer Jerzy Drzewiecki and Antoni Kocjan, to a record height of 19,755 feet.

1964 – Birth of Stephen Nathaniel Frick, U.S. Navy fighter pilot and NASA astronaut.

1975 – First flight of the Boeing AH-64 Apache (D variant shown), an American twin-engine attack helicopter with a tandem, two-place cockpit.

1975 – Malév Flight 240, a Tupolev Tu-154B, crashes near the Lebanese shoreline, killing all 60 on board. No official statement is ever made on the crash and its cause is never been publicly revealed.

1982 – Ross Perot Jr. and J. W. Coburn make history by landing their Bell LongRanger II helicopter in Dallas, Texas, 29 days, 3 hours, and 8 minutes after taking off. It is the first time a trip around the world is completed by helicopter.