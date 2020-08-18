Dakota Territory P-47 Restoration Update

The restoration of WW II warbirds is a true labor of love and the efforts of countless volunteers help keep aviation history alive for us all to enjoy. This update from Chuck Cravens, highlights the restoration of the Dakota Territory Air Museum’s P-47D Thunderbolt 42-27609 at AirCorps Aviation in Bemidji, Minnesota.The photos below are from early August and the end of July.

This restoration photo shows the wing after part of the upper skin had been attached, but other than the upper skin, the 42-27609 wing restoration is very nearly at the same stage of completion.

Restoration milestones attained this month were the installation of two different tanks. The water injection system came closer to completion with the installation of the water injection tank. The Christmas tree tank, unique to the 5th Air Force, was also permanently installed.

The complex and time consuming wing structure assembly occupied much of the restoration technicians’ time this month as it has for several months.

The water injection tank has been installed in the accessory section ahead of the firewall. (image via AirCorps Aviation).

The onging effort and the amount of man-hours involved in this amazing Republic P-47 Thunderbolt restoration is awe inspiring.

Photos courtesy of AirCorps Aviation

For more info on this impressive restoration from WarbirdNews, CLICK HERE