D-Day Squadron at AirVenture

Representatives from the newly launched D-Day Squadron’s fleet of American C-47 and DC-3 aircraft are making their way to EAA’s AirVenture for the annual “World’s Greatest Aviation Festival.” Eleven aircraft that are part of the D-Day Squadron will join forces to wow audiences and commemorate the D-Day invasion of Normandy nearly 75 years ago. The group aims to honor the citizen soldiers who helped liberate Europe and end the War, and build support for their upcoming journey across the Atlantic to commemorate the invasion that changed the course of history.

Get up close and personal with the transport aircraft that carried these citizen soldiers to the frontlines of the fight in World War II. Take a look inside the spaces that once held paratroopers clipped in and waiting for the green light to leap out into darkness over enemy territory.

Keep an eye out for the Squadron flying in formation at the AirVenture Airshow on Friday, July 27 and Saturday, July 28.

“The D-Day Squadron fleet will be an amazing sight flying over AirVenture,” said D-Day Squadron Executive Director Moreno Aguiari. “These aircraft represent the best of American bravery and determination. If you have the opportunity to get up close to the aircraft, it’s an experience of profound respect. You can’t help but be in awe of the courage of the troops that once filled those cargo holds. These citizen soldiers answered their country’s call, and risked their lives to parachute from these same aircraft into great danger.”