CAF Wildcat Heads to Hawaii

The Commemorative Air Force’s FM2 Wildcat is set to participate in the upcoming 75th Anniversary Commemoration of the End of World War II events, scheduled to take place in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, from August 29 to September 2, 2020. On Saturday, July 25, the aircraft and pilot Mike Polley will board a US Navy Ship to bring the aircraft from San Diego to Pearl Harbor for the commemoration activities.

The Wildcat played a vital role in the Pacific Theater during World War II. The CAF’s Wildcat did not see service during the war, however it is painted in the markings characteristic of American FM2s from 1943-1947. The CAF’s Wildcat is one of 19 other WWII-era aircraft slated to participate in the 75th Commemoration events honoring the Allied Victory of Japan in Hawaii. These aircraft will participate in aerial parades and events around Oahu and at the USS Missouri.

CAF Colonel Mike Polley of Greenwood Village, Colorado will be the pilot and CAF ambassador throughout the Hawaiian visit. “It’s been a really long journey and there was a lot of uncertainty about whether or not the aircraft would end up able to go to Hawaii for this. I’m really glad it worked out. All of the members of the Wildcat Sponsor group are extremely proud and honored to represent the CAF at this historic event,” said Mike.

Click here for more information about attending these 75th Commemoration events.