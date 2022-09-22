Budd Davisson to join the EAA Homebuilders Hall of Fame

Budd Davisson of Phoenix, Arizona, contributing editor for Flight Journal and known worldwide for his extensive writings on homebuilt aircraft, aerobatic flight, and aviation safety, will be honored by the Experimental Aircraft Association on November 10 with his induction to the EAA Homebuilders Hall of Fame. Davisson is one of five individuals to be honored that evening with various EAA halls of fame inductions.

Davisson, a native of Seward, Nebraska, received a degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Oklahoma, where in 1965 he used the Thorp T-18 as the class subject in structural analysis. John Thorp then recommended him for a job in California, where he experienced his first homebuilt flight in Bill Warwick’s 180-hp T-18, the first Thorp aircraft flying.

In 1966, while in college, Davisson attended his first of 53 EAA conventions by hitchhiking from Oklahoma to Rockford, Illinois, then the site of the EAA fly-in. In a quirk of fate, homebuilt designer Leeon Davis picked him up and had him fly 15 hours in five-minute DA-2A demo flights around the airport.

While finishing his master’s degree, Davisson instructed more than 1,000 hours for OU, graduated, and then instructed at an aerobatic school in New Jersey and formed a group to buy the sixth factory-built Pitts Special. Today, nearly 7,500 of his 10,500 hours are landing instruction in Pitts. He remains a CFII/MEL in the Pitts and is also type rated in the B-25 and the P-38.