Bristol Bulldog’s First Takeoff

Ed Storo of Netarts, Oregon, spent 20 years building an as-close-to-original replica of a Bristol Bulldog. Storo’s replica wears the colors of Royal Air Force (RAF) No. 19 Squadron. Storo lifted the British fighter into the air for the first time on June 28, 2022, from Tillamook Municipal Airport near his home. “The first flight was kind of interesting. It actually flew fine, and it flies like a normal airplane. Although it is sort of heavy on the ailerons,” Storo said. “If you view the video of the first flight, you’ll see the airplane does some wiggling around, but most of that was done on purpose as I was trying to get the feel of it as fast as I could.”

