News from Breitling on their Red Arrows timepiece:

“We are pleased to announce our latest launch in collaboration with the Royal Air Force, the Breitling Aerospace Red Arrows Special Edition.

Our historical partnership with the Royal Air Force dates from the 1930s, and today the pilots wear Breitling Chronographs built to ensure accuracy and reliability under the most challenging flying conditions.

Limited to 350 pieces worldwide, this new design brings together Breitling’s greatest strengths in military pilot watches – innovative technology and design efficiency, and a sleek retro aesthetic which references the original Aerospace, the pilot’s preferred watch when testing the limits in their breath-taking displays.

As the only luxury watch brand authorised by the RAF to use the emblems of their celebrated team, this bold new edition features the Red Arrows trademark ‘Diamond Nine’ flight formation at 3 o’clock on the blue dial, while the Eclat crest is engraved on the caseback. Both case and bracelet are titanium, a metal prized in aviation for its strength-to-weight ratio.

This powerful watch is also packed with technical features that make it the quintessential tool for fast-jet pilots: its integrated LCD screens display a 1/100th of a second chrono-graph, countdown timer, second time zone, alarm, minute repeater and calendar, all easily activated using the crown.”