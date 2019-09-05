Kissimee Flight Journal 900x250
Boeing B-29 Super Fortress

Gerry Yarrish
One of the largest aircraft of World War II, the B-29 had state of the art technology, including a pressureized cabin; dual-wheeled, tricycle landing gear; and an analog computer controlled fire control system that allowed one gunner and a fire-control officer to direct four remote machine gun turrets. The $3 billion cost of design and production (equivalent to $42 billion today)—far exceeding the $1.9 billion cost of the Manhattan Project—made the B-29 program the most expensive of the war.

The B-29’s advanced design allowed it to remain in active service in various roles throughout the 1950s. The type was retired in the early 1960s, after 3,970 had been built.

Updated: September 5, 2019 — 11:41 AM
