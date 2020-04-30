Blue Angels and Thunderbirds Fly Together

The US Navy Blue Angels and US Air Force Thunderbirds performed a very rare joint flyover above New York City, Trenton, Newark, and Philadelphia on April 28, 2020 to honor health care and essential workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The teams departed from NAS Pensacola in Florida and were refueling mid-flight by four KC-10 Extenders before returning back to Pensacola.

Flyovers will continue around the country under the name Operation America Strong. Video and photos courtesy of: Lt. Cmdr. Aaron Hicks – Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron Chief Petty Officer Chad Pritt – Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron Petty Officer 3rd Class Dan Serianni – Navy Public Affairs Support Element East – (Active) Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice – 621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Hendrix – Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron Staff Sgt. Cory Bush – Air Force Thunderbirds Tech. Sgt. Ned T. Johnston – Air Force Thunderbirds Airman 1st Class Briana Cespedes – Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs