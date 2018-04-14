American Heroes Air Show in Austin TX April 21 & 22

The Texas Military Department’s OPEN HOUSE & AMERICAN HEROES Air Show

team up to profile careers in public safety and national service.

Since first landing at Camp Mabry in 2007, this unique event has been fueled by a

mission to educate the Austin community about the critical role of rotary-wing

aviation and exciting careers in public service and the military. As Wut

Tantaksinanukij, Co-Event Director with Austin PD’s Air Support Unit admits, that is

an important reason for his involvement. “Austin PD and law enforcement from

around the region has chosen to stand up and support this event because of the

positive impact it has on the community we serve … not just in Travis County but in

central Texas,” Tantaksinanukij explains.

By inviting helicopters from local, regional, state and U.S. Military operators,

Tantaksinanukij hopes to bring together a broad section of the community to meet

the crews and gain an up close education at the role helicopters play in public safety.

“This unique event has become a magnet for people from all over Central Texas with

an interest in a career in law enforcement and public service – many of whom our

pilots serve on a daily basis,” Tantaksinanukij explains. “The law enforcement

professionals, aircraft and specialized equipment on display provide a great

opportunity to educate the community about careers in law enforcement, aviation,

military service and public safety and spend quality time with the public and answer

questions about our mission … and that gives me a great feeling,” Tantaksinanukij

adds.

More Than Just an Air Show

In addition to the top-speed, high-tech helicopters, this admission-free weekend

event offers the CODE3 Career & Recruiting Expo – an exciting opportunity for the

community to check out public safety career options and “on-ramp” educational

programs in a fun and informational environment.

Recruiting teams from local law enforcement, the military, fire and public safety

agencies along with volunteer search & rescue teams will be on-scene to meet the

community and answer questions about:

• Job opportunities, hiring criteria and application processes.

• Compensation and training benefits.

• Personal attributes for success.

Also, on-site will be a number of private colleges and schools with information on

their Criminal Justice, Homeland Security and Emergency Management programs

with details on their :

• Tuition costs and financing options – especially for transitioning military

• Class schedules & application process

• How classes can be the ‘on-ramp’ to an exciting new career in public safety.

The weekend also welcomes the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services who invite

the community to participate in a special Naturalization Ceremony on Saturday at

9:30 a.m. as serving / retired members of U.S. military and others stand up and

recite their Oath of Allegiance to become our newest U.S. Citizens in front of the

iconic replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall provided by the American Veterans

Traveling Tribute.

The American Heroes Air Show is proud to be part of the annual Texas Military

Department’s annual OPEN HOUSE weekend which features exciting recreations of

significant U.S. military engagements both days plus musical entertainment,

concessions, exciting demonstrations and activities for the entire family.

Date: Texas Military Department’s OPEN HOUSE

& AMERICAN HEROES Air Show.

April 21 & 22 2018 Saturday & Sunday

8 a.m to 5 p.m

Free Admission & Parking all weekend

** Photo ID required for base access

The AVTT “Cost of Freedom Tribute” is open to

the public Friday through Sunday

Location: Texas Military Department – Camp Mabry

2200 West 35th Street Austin, Texas 78703

Event details are available on our event websites:

w w w . T M D . t e x a s . g o v / t m d – o p e n – h o u s e

w w w . H e r o e s – A i r s h o w . c o m

F a c e b o o k . c o m / A m e r i c a n H e r o e s A i r S h o w s