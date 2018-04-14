American Heroes Air Show in Austin TX April 21 & 22

The Texas Military Department’s OPEN HOUSE & AMERICAN HEROES Air Show
team up to profile careers in public safety and national service.
Since first landing at Camp Mabry in 2007, this unique event has been fueled by a
mission to educate the Austin community about the critical role of rotary-wing
aviation and exciting careers in public service and the military. As Wut
Tantaksinanukij, Co-Event Director with Austin PD’s Air Support Unit admits, that is
an important reason for his involvement. “Austin PD and law enforcement from
around the region has chosen to stand up and support this event because of the
positive impact it has on the community we serve … not just in Travis County but in
central Texas,” Tantaksinanukij explains.
By inviting helicopters from local, regional, state and U.S. Military operators,
Tantaksinanukij hopes to bring together a broad section of the community to meet
the crews and gain an up close education at the role helicopters play in public safety.
“This unique event has become a magnet for people from all over Central Texas with
an interest in a career in law enforcement and public service – many of whom our
pilots serve on a daily basis,” Tantaksinanukij explains. “The law enforcement
professionals, aircraft and specialized equipment on display provide a great
opportunity to educate the community about careers in law enforcement, aviation,
military service and public safety and spend quality time with the public and answer
questions about our mission … and that gives me a great feeling,” Tantaksinanukij
adds.
More Than Just an Air Show
In addition to the top-speed, high-tech helicopters, this admission-free weekend
event offers the CODE3 Career & Recruiting Expo – an exciting opportunity for the
community to check out public safety career options and “on-ramp” educational
programs in a fun and informational environment.
Recruiting teams from local law enforcement, the military, fire and public safety
agencies along with volunteer search & rescue teams will be on-scene to meet the
community and answer questions about:
• Job opportunities, hiring criteria and application processes.
• Compensation and training benefits.
• Personal attributes for success.
Also, on-site will be a number of private colleges and schools with information on
their Criminal Justice, Homeland Security and Emergency Management programs
with details on their :
• Tuition costs and financing options – especially for transitioning military
• Class schedules & application process
• How classes can be the ‘on-ramp’ to an exciting new career in public safety.
The weekend also welcomes the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services who invite
the community to participate in a special Naturalization Ceremony on Saturday at
9:30 a.m. as serving / retired members of U.S. military and others stand up and
recite their Oath of Allegiance to become our newest U.S. Citizens in front of the
iconic replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall provided by the American Veterans
Traveling Tribute.
The American Heroes Air Show is proud to be part of the annual Texas Military
Department’s annual OPEN HOUSE weekend which features exciting recreations of
significant U.S. military engagements both days plus musical entertainment,
concessions, exciting demonstrations and activities for the entire family.
Date: Texas Military Department’s OPEN HOUSE
& AMERICAN HEROES Air Show.
April 21 & 22 2018 Saturday & Sunday
8 a.m to 5 p.m
Free Admission & Parking all weekend
** Photo ID required for base access
The AVTT “Cost of Freedom Tribute” is open to
the public Friday through Sunday
Location: Texas Military Department – Camp Mabry
2200 West 35th Street Austin, Texas 78703
Event details are available on our event websites:
w w w . T M D . t e x a s . g o v / t m d – o p e n – h o u s e
w w w . H e r o e s – A i r s h o w . c o m
F a c e b o o k . c o m / A m e r i c a n H e r o e s A i r S h o w s