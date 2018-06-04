Airshow Debut… Yak-110

The much-anticipated airshow debut of the “Yak-110” (two Yak-55s plus a jet engine merged into one tri-motor aircraft) was at the Mountain Home AFB event on Sunday, 3 June 2018. The aircraft’s airshow performance was impressive to say the least.

This Idaho product is set to attend the EAA AirVenture 2018 event in Oshkosh, Wisconsin this summer. The team responsible for the unique Yak includes, Dell Coller, Chad Bartee and pilot Jeff Boerboon. Courtesy of Airailimages Channel on YouTube. Here’s a link to another airshow video from the Airailimages Channel: https://youtu.be/ut2Nf1f1x_0