Airbus’ Cryogenic Electric Propulsion

Airbus is evaluating cryogenically-cooled super-efficient electric power systems in its ASCEND program to boost performance and power density of electric propulsion in large scale, low-emission aircraft. ASCEND’s ground testing includes a 500 KW powertrain made up of superconducting cables, a cryogenically cooled motor control unit and a superconducting motor. This complements other research on use of liquid hydrogen in onboard fuel cells. Airbus has provided an overview of cryogenic electric propulsion on its website. Diagrams courtesy of Airbus.