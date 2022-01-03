“African Skies” originated during Robert S. Grant’s childhood after opening a school textbook and discovering Stanley’s meeting with Dr. Livingston. In 1999, quests and interests began bringing him to nations where he recognized horror, hunger and hopelessness. After encountering refugee children in overcrowded camps, tents and tin-side streets, he stumbled face-first upon slavery, child soldiers, prostitutes and gross stupidity. A Canadian, Grant survives solo back-street wanderings, endures cockroach-dotted cockpits, inhales the odors of baked monkey heads and nearly brushes rocky ravines with fragile airplanes. Available on Amazon.