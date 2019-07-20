50 Years Ago Today

On July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong became the first human to walk on another world, famously marking the moment with the phrase: “That’s one small step for [a] man, one giant leap for mankind.” The feat was made possible after years of development and months of testing. While Command Module Pilot Michael Collins remained in lunar orbit, Armstrong and Lunar Module Pilot Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin descended to the surface and spent two and a half hours on the moon, setting up experiments, taking photos, and gathering samples.