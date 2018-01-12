Flight Journal Veterans day 900x250
Log In

Lost your password?

What is the Aircraft?

Budd Davisson
Featured News, Letters
Comments
What is the Aircraft?

Attached is a picture of my father (tall fellow standing) on an aircraft that appears to be shot down.  My father immigrated from Denmark and joined the Canadian Army, 9 Canadian Field Squadron R.C.E.,formed in England April 1943.   I know he was serving during the campaign in Italy.  This picture came to my attention just last week and I received a copy from my brother.   Being an airplane buff I am wondering what type of airplane is in the photograph.   I have been subscribing to Flight Journal since your first issue.  Great magazine.  Enjoy every word!

Byron Jensen

Drumheller, Alberta.
This seems like a question to be asked of our readers. How about it? BD

dads

Updated: January 5, 2018 — 10:13 AM
Flight Journal Veterans Day 600x120
Flight Journal 20-20 600x120

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2018
WordPress Image Lightbox Plugin