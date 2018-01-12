What is the Aircraft?

Attached is a picture of my father (tall fellow standing) on an aircraft that appears to be shot down. My father immigrated from Denmark and joined the Canadian Army, 9 Canadian Field Squadron R.C.E.,formed in England April 1943. I know he was serving during the campaign in Italy. This picture came to my attention just last week and I received a copy from my brother. Being an airplane buff I am wondering what type of airplane is in the photograph. I have been subscribing to Flight Journal since your first issue. Great magazine. Enjoy every word!

Byron Jensen

Drumheller, Alberta.

This seems like a question to be asked of our readers. How about it? BD