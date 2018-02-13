Flight Journal Veterans day 900x250
Which three famous Pilots would you invite to a Bar?

Gerry Yarrish
Here something fun. We all have our favorite pilots, whether a modern day pilot, a WW1 or WW2 ace, A Mustang driver from MiG alley during the Korean War, or a Wild Weasel from Vietnam, these are the guys that got the job done. Tell us who you’d like to invite to a bar, have a drink with and spend some time with. Here are our three favorites. Tell us about your 3 favorite Pilots in the Comments section.

Captain Chuck Yeager with the X-1 supersonic research aircraft in 1947, shortly after breaking the sound barrier. (US Air Force).

Gabby

Francis “Gabby” Gabreski. the top American and USAAF ace over Europe during WW2 (28 confirmed air and 3 on the ground), and a jet fighter ace (6.5 MiG 15s) with the US Air Force flying F-86 Sabre Jets during  the Korean War.

Robert “Hoot” Gibson in the cockpit of an F-18 Hornet

Robert “Hoot” Gibson. Reno racer, test pilot, retired NASA astronaut and Space Shuttle Pilot and all around nice guy–with an RC model airplane background.

 

