Which three famous Pilots would you invite to a Bar?

Here something fun. We all have our favorite pilots, whether a modern day pilot, a WW1 or WW2 ace, A Mustang driver from MiG alley during the Korean War, or a Wild Weasel from Vietnam, these are the guys that got the job done. Tell us who you’d like to invite to a bar, have a drink with and spend some time with. Here are our three favorites. Tell us about your 3 favorite Pilots in the Comments section.

Francis “Gabby” Gabreski. the top American and USAAF ace over Europe during WW2 (28 confirmed air and 3 on the ground), and a jet fighter ace (6.5 MiG 15s) with the US Air Force flying F-86 Sabre Jets during the Korean War.

Robert “Hoot” Gibson. Reno racer, test pilot, retired NASA astronaut and Space Shuttle Pilot and all around nice guy–with an RC model airplane background.