On this day in 1990, the SR-71 Blackbird made its last flight, when Lieutenant Colonels Ed Yielding (pilot) and Joseph Vida (reconnaissance systems officer) flew US Air Force SR-71 A (serial number 61-17972) from Palmdale, CA, to Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia, setting a Los Angeles, California-to-Washington, D. C. world record time of 1 […]