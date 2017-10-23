Supermarine Spitfire – Free Wylam Drawing

Somewhere there is probably a list of the world’s most beautiful airplanes but the process of selecting those airplanes has undoubtedly prompted numerous fistfights. However, when it came to putting the Spitfire on, or at the top, of the list, it’s doubtful anyone anywhere disagreed. Reginald Mitchell created a piece of art as much as an airplane. That’s why we were excited when we unlocked our archive of William Wylam prints and found an absolutely pristine drawing of the Mk. II Spitfire, that the RAF put into action right at the end of the Battle of Britain. Air Age has hundreds of Wylam drawings, but this is the cleanest and crispest we’ve seen.

To download, click here