William Wylam was a wildly prolific and talented draftsman and, through the years, Flight Journal readers have benefited from Air Age Media’s archive of the drawings he did for us back in the 1930s and 1940s. This month, we happened upon drawings of the Stinson AT-19, the WW II version of the Reliant that served worldwide.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
About your Stinson AT-19 William Wylam Plans this month. I feel shure that Mr. Wylam did draw the wings for the Stinson. This would not have been a small oversight for the talented draftsman. Unfortunately you neglected to supply them as page 3 I presume.
Is there a way to access past drawings of other aircraft??
Great Magazine, Budd Davisson is the best.
Just type “free online drawing” into the search box at the top of the web page and you’ll be taken to the page with 6 other drawing sets
I am a member of the CAF , Coyote Squadron in corsicana, texas and we have a at-19 that we fly to all teh local air shows. i want to build a scale model to hange in he hanger.
looking for good planes