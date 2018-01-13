Flight Journal Bookshelf 900x250
Restored Speed Wing Built for Final Flights

When the time comes, there is something to be said for going out in style. Richard Zeiler has just the ride for that.

Zeiler, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who flew a Cessna L-19 Bird Dog in Vietnam in 1968 and 1969, spent the better part of a quarter century leading a team of collaborators and craftsmen in the restoration of a 1929 Travel Air D4D Speed Wing, fashioning a diamond from what had been a very rough airplane. The head-turning Sky Siren was finished just in time for EAA AirVenture in 2014, and received quite a reception.

Rebuilt in meticulous detail and painted with an eye-catching art deco scheme designed by Jim Bruni, among many craftsman the retired colonel enlisted along the way, Sky Siren has more recently been prepared for a new mission, fulfilling the wishes of those who want their ashes scattered in a unique and unquestionably classy way.

For the complete story by Jim Moore of AOPA.org, click here.

Photo by Richard Zeiler via AOPA.org

Updated: January 11, 2018 — 4:30 PM
