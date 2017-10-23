Of Pop Guns and Peashooters

A Greenhorn at Pearl Harbor

Earning My Wings

Back in the mid-1930s, when I was a teenager in California, I used to spend a lot of time fishing off the municipal pier at Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco. I was standing on the pier one day when a flight of 16 to 20 Boeing P-26s came roaring by fast and low in tight formation. I will never forget the look of the pilots, with their heads sticking out of the cockpit and their white silk scarves billowing behind them, all looking like Eddie Rickenbacker. I remember seeing them painted in shiny, University of California blue and gold colors and thinking out loud, “I’ve got to fly one of those!” About that same time, the flamboyant-looking formation flew right into the center of a flock of seagulls. As it rained dismembered seagulls and the P-26s passed by, I was awestruck and impressed in a very strange manner. Little did I know that, in due time, I would be flying one of these Peashooters in simulated combat almost seven years later.

After earning my wings in mid-November 1941, I was sent to Hawaii, where I joined the 47th Pursuit Squadron, 15th Pursuit Group, as a green second lieutenant.

The biggest and fastest airplane that I had ever flown in my short 200-hour pilot career was the AT-6, but all that was about to change when I moved up to a frontline fighter. It was called the Curtiss Model 75/P-36 Hawk. Good god, here was an airplane with retractable gear, a cockpit that opened and closed, and—best of all—machine guns that fired through the nose! A real fighter plane in the eyes of a naive second lieutenant!

The P-36 was a quantum leap from the training planes I had flown, but it was still underpowered compared to the P-40, the other fighter in our squadron. But on December 6, I was told to perform three touch-and-gos in a P-36A.

Our 47th Pursuit Squadron was posted at Haleiwa Field, which was a 3,500-foot-long grass strip. We had been on alert, and when it was finally decided that there was no threat that day, I was allowed to take a P-36 up as I promised to bring it back in one piece. If something happened to me, I could be replaced as there was a pool of pilots to choose from, but the fighters were a bit scarce and were treated as such. I was on “cloud 19” as I roared down the grass strip into the air. After three touch-and-gos, I taxied back to the hangar and put the Hawk to bed. At last, I was “real” fighter pilot.

By Lt. Col. Besby Frank Holmes, USAAF, Retired, As told to and written by James P. Busha