Flight Journal Veterans day 900x250
Log In

Lost your password?

March 6, 1990 On this Day in Aviation History — The SR-71’s Last Flight

Gerry Yarrish
Featured News
Comments
March 6, 1990 On this Day in Aviation History — The SR-71’s Last Flight

On this day in 1990, the SR-71 Blackbird made its last flight, when Lieutenant Colonels Ed Yielding (pilot) and Joseph Vida (reconnaissance systems officer) flew US Air Force SR-71 A (serial number 61-17972) from Palmdale, CA, to Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia, setting a Los Angeles, California-to-Washington, D. C. world record time of 1 h 4 min 20 seconds, at an average air speed of 2,124 mph.

Blackbird, last flight, Lockheed aviation history, record flight, SR-71

SR-71 Blackbird Spyplane. USAF Photo.

The aircraft was delivered to the Smithsonian Institution’s National Air and Space Museum to be put on display.

For more information on the final record flying Click Here.

Flight Journal Bookshelf 600x120
Flight Journal Back issue 600 x 120

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2018
Flight Journal
WordPress Image Lightbox Plugin