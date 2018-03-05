March 5, 1962 — On this Day in Aviation History – World Record B-58 Hustler Flight

Aircraft 59-2458 (Cowtown Hustler), now on display at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, OH, on March 5, 1962, participating in Operation-Heat-Rise, flew from Los Angeles to New York City and back again, (with air-refueling) and set three separate speed records, while also earning the crew the Bendix Trophy and the Mackay Trophy for 1962.
