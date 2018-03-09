Flight Journal Bookshelf 900x250
Log In

Lost your password?

March 9 On this Day in Aviation History — Space Shuttle Discovery makes its Last Flight

Gerry Yarrish
Featured News
Comments
March 9 On this Day in Aviation History — Space Shuttle Discovery makes its Last Flight
Today in 2011: Space Shuttle Discovery (STS-133) landed at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center completing its 39th and final flight. The longest-serving orbiter, Discovery flew more missions than any of its sister ships, spending altogether 365 days in space.

aerospace, aviation history, final landing, last flight, Space Shuttle Discovery, STS 133

Blast off

Blasting off on its 133rd mission in NASA’s Space Shuttle program; during the mission, Space Shuttle Discovery docked with the International Space Station. It was Discovery’s 39th and final mission. The mission launched on 24 February 2011, and landed on  March 9, 2011.
aerospace, aviation history, final landing, last flight, Space Shuttle Discovery, STS 133

The Crew

From left to right: Alvin Drew, Nicole Stott, Eric Boe, Steven Lindsey, Michael Barratt and Steve Bowen
Image credits: NASA
Flight Journal Veterans Day 600x120
Flight Journal Back issue 600 x 120

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2018
Flight Journal
WordPress Image Lightbox Plugin