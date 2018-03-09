March 9 On this Day in Aviation History — Space Shuttle Discovery makes its Last Flight

Today in 2011: Space Shuttle Discovery (STS-133) landed at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center completing its 39th and final flight. The longest-serving orbiter, Discovery flew more missions than any of its sister ships, spending altogether 365 days in space.



Blasting off on its 133rd mission in NASA’s Space Shuttle program; during the mission, Space Shuttle Discovery docked with the International Space Station. It was Discovery’s 39th and final mission. The mission launched on 24 February 2011, and landed on March 9, 2011.