Lockheed Martin May Build F-16s in India

U.S. aerospace firm Lockheed Martin is in talks with the Indian government to build the latest version of F-16 Fighting Falcon warplanes in India, a company official said on Thursday. The firm has offered to move its only production line for the fighter jets from Fort Worth, Texas, to India from where F-16s could be exported.

Lockheed’s national executive (India) Abhay Paranjape, however, clarified that establishing the production line here was conditional on assured orders from the Indian Air Force.

“We have had multiple discussions with the government and the industry. There has been a level of interest …we have not been told to go away,” he said. Lockheed has proposed to build the latest variant of the fighter – F-16 Block 70 – under the Make in India program.

