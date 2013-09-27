Kentucky F-111 Set for New Home

The General Dynamics F-111 Aardvark has been on display at Kentucky’s Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport for some time. Now final preps are underway for the bird to be moved to its new home.

This Sunday around 10:30 p.m., the plane will begin it’s move toward Aviation Heritage Park on Three Springs and Smallhouse Road. The aircraft is the largest that’s ever been moved to the park and those involved say they know it won’t be easy.

“It’s probably the largest one we’ll have out here. It’s 75 feet long. It’s 20 something, maybe 30 feet longer than the F-4. That presents challenges on how to get her into the park. We had to take the fence down because we couldn’t make a turn to get into the park. It’s going to be a challenge for us,” said Arnie Franklin, who is a member of the group’s board of directors.

Photo by Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport