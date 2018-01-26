January 26 — On this Day in Aviation History

Here are some more interesting archive listings from the aviation historical calendar.

1990 – The first Boeing 747 (military designation: VC-25) to be used as Air Force One is delivered to the United States Air Force.

1988 – French Defense Ministry approves full-scale development of the Dassault Rafale.

1962 – NASA launches the Ranger 3 moon probe aboard an Atlas-Agena rocket. After a series of malfunctions, the spacecraft would miss the moon by 22,000 miles.

1951 – The Douglas D-558-2 Skyrocket supersonic research aircraft is launched from a B-29 mother-ship for the first time and exceeds Mach 1 during a dive.

1946 – Col William Councill sets a new US transcontinental speed record of 4 hours 13 minutes in a Lockheed P-80 Shooting Star.