Flying for the American Airpower Museum — Nick Ziroli Warbird Pilot

Everyone in RC knows the name Ziroli and the father and son team of Nick Sr., and Jr. Nick the elder is known for being the father of giant scale Warbirds and Nick Jr., continues to be a driving force in the RC industry. Nick took over “Nick Ziroli Plans” when his father retired and turned it into a very popular online web company serving the needs of modelers who have (or want to buy) Ziroli plans. Nick also has a large line of RC hardware and products including many molded fiberglass accessories for the warbirds built from Ziroli Plans. Also running his own full-size industrial vacuum-forming company, Nick has been able to enjoy piloting full-size aircraft and warbirds.

It is common to see Nick flying in his impressive Stearman PT-17 in Navy N2S colors or in his company plane a Beech Baron twin. You never know where Nick is going to show up! Most recently, Nick has also been signed off to fly the Grumman Avenger torpedo bomber in the AAP Museum’s collection.

(Above) Nicky flying and giving rides in the museum’s AT-6 Texan.

(Above) A shot out of the Miss Hap’s cockpit flying back to Long Island from Maine.

But when it comes to serious warbirds, Nick is qualified to fly the B-25 Mitchell medium bomber. Checked out as second in command for “Miss Hap” Nick helps the American Air Power Museum with their warbird airshows. The museum takes the B-25 to several airshows and then it goes to NJ for scheduled maintenance. Since it requires a 2-man crew and Nick has a multi-engine rating and is local, so it works out pretty good.

(Above) Business end of the Miss Hap B-25 Mitchell

(Above) Lots of horsepower available with two of these running!

While helping with the B-25 Mitchell Nick showed his interest in flying other airplanes as well so he was soon checked out in the museum’s AT-6 Texan Nick is an amazing fellow and we are all pleased to call him our friend and RC flying buddy!

(Above) Miss Hap at the 2010 Dolittle Raider Reunion fly in at the Grimes Field in Urbana, OH.

(Above) Nick as Pilot-in-Command in his first Stearman PT-17.

(Above) Nick and Editor Gerry Yarrish in the front seat, flying over Long Island.

(Above) Nick’s newest Stearman a Navy N2S-3 variant. Nick loves the old open cockpit biplanes.

