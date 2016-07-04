Ex-Marine Aviator Awarded FAA’s Top Honor

If Paul Chapman had crash-landed his plane over the King Ranch in south Texas after the engine started to chuck and putt he might not have been awarded the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award.
The Federal Aviation Administration awards the Wright Brothers honor to pilots who have made significant contributions to aviation and have 50 years of accident-free flying. Chapman reached that rank recently.
The FAA announced the winners in the agency’s monthly May report.
For the complete story by Raul Garcia of the (Harlingen, Texas) Valley Morning Star, click here.
Photo via Valley Morning Star
I was a Marine in Vietnam (1966-67) and we loved these guys and as one of the recipients of their efforts it goes double for me and in case you didn’t know, we had pilots from the same squadron fiying overheard with them talking back and forth like they were in the same roommate, talk about communication! , I also for the same reasons have very soft spot for Marine tankers, and by sheer luck and happenstance got to know the Marine officer in charge of the tanks in the battle for Hoa city, so I guess I’m just a Lucky old Marine !