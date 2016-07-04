Ex-Marine Aviator Awarded FAA’s Top Honor

If Paul Chapman had crash-landed his plane over the King Ranch in south Texas after the engine started to chuck and putt he might not have been awarded the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award.

The Federal Aviation Administration awards the Wright Brothers honor to pilots who have made significant contributions to aviation and have 50 years of accident-free flying. Chapman reached that rank recently.

The FAA announced the winners in the agency’s monthly May report.

For the complete story by Raul Garcia of the (Harlingen, Texas) Valley Morning Star, click here.

Photo via Valley Morning Star