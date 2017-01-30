The early strategy of the 8th Air Force fighter groups was to stay with the bombers, escort them, save them, and to not leave them and go chasing after the Luftwaffe. That all changed when General Jimmy Doolittle took over in early 1944. The motto quickly changed to “Get rid of the Luftwaffe!” We were turned loose to go down on the deck and strafe our way back home. We went looking for everything—boats, trucks, troops, flak towers and airfields—especially airfields.

Check out this amazing story by Maj. Gen. Edward B. Giller, USAF (Ret.)

Double Nickel Killers