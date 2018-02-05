On this Day in 1971–Apollo 14 Lands on the Moon

February 5, 1971: Apollo 14 touched down on the Moon in the “Fra Mauro” highlands, which was the intended landing site for Apollo 13.

Apollo 14 was the eighth manned mission in the United States Apollo program, and the third to land on the Moon. It was the last of the “H missions,” targeted landings with two-day stays on the Moon with two lunar EVAs, or moonwalks. Commander Alan Shepard, Command Module Pilot Stuart Roosa, and Lunar Module Pilot Edgar Mitchell launched on their nine-day mission on January 31, 1971 at 4:04:02 p.m. local time.